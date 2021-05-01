Missing WCD student found in Berbice

Hours after the Guyana Police Force reported that 17-year-old Stephanie Doris of West was missing, the girl was found.

The police said ranks in Regional Division 6, acting on information about 16:30h on Friday, went to the home of Brenda Gravesande at Eldorado, West Coast Berbice, where the teenager was found alive and well.

Doris was questioned and released into the custody of Brenda Gravesande, who is her adopted grandmother.

Earlier on Friday, the police had said on April 27, it was reported at the Den Amstel Police Station that the student of the Stewartville Secondary School, WCD, went missing on the day prior.