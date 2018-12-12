Missing toddler found in drain

The body of an 11-month-old baby was retrieved from a drain at Sayah Village, Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Tuesday.

The child was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

Based on reports received, the child was at home with his mother and his siblings in the lower flat of their house.

However, it is believed that the child crawled outside and ventured into the yard where he fell into the drain.

Shortly after, his frantic mother realised that the baby was missing and frantically began to look for him.

After some time, the child was found lying face down in the drain, which is approximately 10 feet wide and three feet deep.

The baby was picked up and rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.

His body is at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Investigations are ongoing.