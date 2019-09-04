Missing teen found

Family members have found 14-year-old Akeila Grimshaw, who was reported missing since Monday.

The girl’s mother informed INews that her daughter is safe, but would not divulge any information regarding how the discovery was made.

Akeila Grimshaw, West Demerara Secondary School student who resides at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), was last seen at around 15:30hrs by her mother Marissa Grimshaw in the vicinity of Vreed-en-hoop Junction.

The mother had gone to pick up her daughter from school. The woman relayed that the teen called her on her cellphone and told her that she was going to cross the road at the junction to purchase something to drink.

Grimshaw told INews that while talking to the teen, she did indeed pass her at the junction as she was in search of a parking space.

However, after parking, the woman exited her vehicle and walked back to the spot where she last saw her daughter but to her dismay, the young woman was nowhere to be found.

Calls made to the teen’s cell phone went unanswered and her mother noted that the said cellphone has been turned off ever since.