Missing Plaisance Masjid caretaker found at GPHC

An 83-year-old caretaker of a Masjid at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who had been missing for the past six days has been found.

Nadir Hussain, commonly referred to as “Shaukat” was found at the Georgetown Public Hospital with injuries about his body.

Hussain’s niece, Sadiyya Hassan, told Inews that they received information this morning the he was a patent at the GPHC.

As such, they visited the hospital where they saw the elderly man being treated in the Male Surgical Ward.At the time, he was unable to tell them what transpired but they were told that he was admitted one day after he was reported missing.

It is believed that he was physically assaulted and left on the roadway. An investigation has been launched by the police.