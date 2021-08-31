Missing orphans: Girls, 14 & 15, found in Region Five

Two of the three girls who were reported missing from the Canaan Orphanage in Port Mourant, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have been found wandering the streets of a village in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Region Six Commander Jairam Ramlakhan told this publication that the two girls, aged 14 and 15, were found on Monday.

The 16-year-old, who also reportedly ran away from the institution about two weeks ago, has not yet been found.

The girls have since been taken to a different orphanage as investigations continue.

The girls’ mothers have confirmed that authorities contacted them on Monday evening to inform them that their daughters are alive and well.

On August 26, INews reported that the three girls went missing from the orphanage some two weeks prior and that family members were not informed of the development until days later.

The 15-year-old had been residing at the orphanage for some four years while the others are newcomers.

When this publication had visited the Canaan Orphanage, the caretaker did not provide much information, noting that only the Administrator can talk to the media.

When the administrator, Pastor Vernon Donavon, arrived, he said the matter was already reported to the police and the Child Care department.