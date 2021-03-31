Missing labourer found dead in Corentyne River

The body of a labourer who was feared drowned was on Tuesday discovered in the vicinity of Orealla, Corentyne River, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

Nazim Shamshudeen, 58, of Sringlands, Corriverton had disappeared during a fishing expedition on Sunday morning and was feared drowned.

He had reportedly left a farm located some ten miles from Orealla on Sunday evening. He was in a paddle boat.

After he did not return at sunrise, checks were made for him.

But the boat which Shamshudeen used was seen drifting in the Suriname territory without him. The mattter was reported to police.

On Tuesday, a search was carried out in the Corentyne River and at about 11:00hrs, a body was seen floating within.

It was identified to be that of Shamshudeen.

A postmortem gave the cause of death as asphyxiation, drowning and epilepsy.