Missing ex-officer who was fished out of canal died from blunt trauma- autopsy

The post mortem examination that was done on Cyril Nova Persaud whose body was fished out of the Lamaha Canal at Durban Backlands on Sunday determined that he died from brain hemorrhaging as a result of multiple blunt trauma to head compounded by compression injuries to neck.

The autopsy also attributed his cause of death to blunt trauma to the abdomen and bleeding from the nostril.

The autopsy was conducted by doctor Nehaul Singh at the GPHC mortuary.

The decomposed body of Persaud, a former member of the Guyana Police Force was on Sunday morning fished out of the Lamaha Canal, Durban Backlands, Georgetown.

Persaud went missing on Friday last.

INews understands that after the body was pulled, it was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home where it was subsequently identified the dead man’s brother, Peter Brahamdow.

Even since Persaud’s disappearance, his children who reside overseas have been trying to locate him through family members in Guyana.

An investigation has been launched into the discovery.

Persaud was reportedly attached to Mounted Branch.