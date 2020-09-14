Missing aircraft found with dead man on-board

Authorities in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have located the second aircraft which crash-landed in Guyana last evening.

There was a dead man on-board.

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Dion Moore who said investigations are ongoing.

This second aircraft was accompanying another, a red and white 206 Cessna which was discovered at the 9 Miles Airstrip by police ranks stationed at Issano, Region Seven at around 22:20hrs on Sunday.

It is suspected that the aircraft is Brazilian. At the site, there were three foreign nationals: a 38-year-old pilot from Boa Vista, a 29-year-old pilot from Venezuela, and a 35-year-old internet technician from Brazil.

They were questioned by ranks using Google Translator.

Information received indicated that they were heading to Suriname with the other aircraft when the plane developed mechanical problems. As a result of the observation, the pilot crashed landed the aircraft at 9 Miles which caused one of the occupants to sustain a fractured right arm and minor bruises about his face. At the time, the second aircraft was not yet located.

Meanwhile, the initial aircraft was examined but there was no visible damage seen on it; searches were also conducted on the aircraft in the presence of the three persons onboard and on their person also but nothing illegal was found.

Further searches were conducted in the vicinity where the aircraft was found but nothing illegal was found either. The three men were arrested and taken into custody along with their personal belongings namely: cellphone; satellite phone; identification; and other items.