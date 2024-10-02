Miss Region Nine crowned Amerindian Heritage Queen

The Miss Amerindian Heritage Pageant brought a spectacular close to Heritage Month 2024. Ten delegates took the stage at the National Cultural Centre on Tuesday, September 30.

With a blend of talent, intelligence and cultural pride, the contestants showcased their unique heritage before a packed audience and an online viewership exceeding 400,000.

Miss Region Nine, Noreen Alfred, captivated the judges and walked away with the coveted crown.

The Macushi beauty also secured several notable titles, including Winner of the Indigenous Challenge, Best Traditional Wear, and Best Talent.

Joining her in the top five were: First runner-up Miss Region One, Arinna Williams; Second Runner-up Miss Region Eight, Sandra Edwards; Third Runner-up Miss Region Seven, Sylvany Robertson. Robertson also won Miss Congeniality and Best Evening Gown. The fourth Runner-up-Miss Region ten was Andrena Stoby.

Over $1 million in monetary prizes were given to the delegates for their participation. Special prizes, such as Best Talent, Best Traditional Wear, and Best Gown, were awarded based on a number of criteria.

Miss Region Nine, Noreen Alfred, won Best Talent for her unique and captivating performance, which included dramatic poetry and a fire dance, depicting the ancestral use of Kundu drums.

Her traditional wear, crafted from decorated turtle shells, arrow points, and authentic leather from the Rupununi, earned her high praise for its artistry and cultural significance.

Miss Region Seven, Sylvany Robertson, won Best Evening Gown with her exquisitely designed attire, which displayed cultural symbolism and meticulous craftsmanship.

Miss Region One, Arinna Williams, distinguished herself with her eloquent and fluent response during the final question, propelling her to the first runner-up position.

The winner was determined by an overall score, including performances both on and off stage, such as the Indigenous Challenge.

As the newly crowned queen, Noreen Alfred will serve a two-year reign as a cultural ambassador for Amerindians across the country.

Her and the other delegates will return to their communities and serve as ambassadors, promoting and preserving indigenous culture.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, remains committed to advancing and promoting the indigenous culture through various initiatives including this pageant.

Amerindian Heritage Month 2024 was celebrated under the theme “Many Voices, One Song.”

