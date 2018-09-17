Minor magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Jamaica

(JAMAICA GLEANER) Jamaicans in all but one parish reported yesterday that they felt a minor earthquake.

In a statement yesterday, the Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona, in

St Andrew, confirmed that the island had experienced an earthquake around 1:47 p.m. The epicentre was located at approximately 4km east of Angels in St Catherine and had a magnitude of 4.6 in focal depth.

Initial reports from the Earthquake Unit said that the impact was felt in St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. However, calls began streaming in from across the country reporting the incident.

“The only update we received from the Office of the Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management is that the earthquake was felt islandwide. They received reports from all the parishes, except for Hanover,” a representative from the Earthquake Unit told The Gleaner yesterday.