Minor earthquake felt in sections of Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, has reported that a minor earthquake was felt in sections of Jamaica early yesterday.

According to the Jamaica Observer Online edition, the unit said the 3.2 quake occurred at 5:20 am and was located in the community of Rock Hall in the eastern parish of St Andrew and had a depth of 16 kilometres.

The tremor was also felt in sections of the central parish of St Catherine.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, the Jamaica Observer reported.