Ministry’s Cottage Industry initiative to target female Venezuelan migrants

In response to the needs of female Venezuelan migrants, who arrive in Guyana seeking a better quality of life, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security intends to expand its Garment and Accessories Cottage Industry Initiative to facilitate them benefiting from entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Initiative will be coordinated and managed by the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) – the Ministry’s premier business incubator that directly target women.

Female migrants who reside in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7, and know how to sew can submit their applications no later than 11:59pm on March 14, 2021.

The online application form is available at the Ministry’s website: https://mhsss.gov.gy/forms.html or be uplifted from the Information Desk at the Ministry’s Water and Cornhill Streets location, Stabroek market, Georgetown or regional offices in the specific regions.

For further information, persons can contact Melissa English on 227-1584.