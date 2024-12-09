Ministry of Education launches “Rehabilitation Through Learning” initiative in prisons

The Ministry of Education’s Secondary Sector recently launched an innovative program aimed at empowering inmates and Prison Service Officers through education. This groundbreaking initiative, part of the Ministry’s EduReform programme, underscores the importance of rehabilitation and social reintegration in modern correctional systems.

Recognising the transformative power of education, the Ministry’s initiative offers a two-year curriculum for participants, culminating in the opportunity to sit five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects in 2026. The selected subjects—English A, Mathematics, Social Studies, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), and Human and Social Biology (HSB)—are carefully chosen to enhance literacy, critical thinking, and employability skills.

Classes will be conducted virtually, utilising modern technology to deliver lessons within the prison environment. The sessions are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., ensuring a structured and consistent approach to learning.

This initiative represents a shift from punitive correctional measures to a more rehabilitative approach. It aims to:

• Reduce recidivism by equipping inmates with marketable skills.

• Enhance employment opportunities upon release.

• Promote public safety by fostering social reintegration.

• Build self-esteem and personal growth among inmates.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, strongly advocates for providing individuals with second chances, emphasising that past mistakes or crimes should not define a person’s entire life. While the decision to embrace change rests with the individual and may require various forms of counseling, the state has a responsibility to create opportunities for rehabilitation and transformation.

This philosophy underscores the programme’s mission, showcasing the Ministry’s dedication to equitable access to education and the Government of Guyana’s commitment to empowering every individual to contribute positively to society.

