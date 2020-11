Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha are currently conducting a Ministerial outreach at Orealla.

Orealla is a small Amerindian village on the Corentyne River (Region Six, East Berbice/Corentyne).

The Ministerial team is also overseeing the disbursement of the Government’s COVID-19 Relief of GYD $25,000 per family in the area.

(DPI photos)