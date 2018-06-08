Minister Patterson hints at subventions to cushion impact of hike in fuel prices

Following mounting criticisms for its ‘inaction’ in relation to rising gas prices, the government has indicated that one of the options on the table is providing subventions to cushion the international hikes.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has affirmed that his Ministry and other Government agencies have been engaging the minibus operators on the issue.

According to Patterson, the minibus association has been asked to document their grievances.

When pressed on exactly what the government is doing to address the matter, Patterson noted that subventions are being considered.

Gas station prices for fuel had increased rapidly from $215 per litre to prices ranging from $230 to $250 per litre.

Since the hike, there have been widespread protests and fears of public transportation strikes.

There have been cases of minbus operators burning tires along the East Coast railway embankment.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has been among those calling for government to act swiftly to protect consumers.