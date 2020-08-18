Minister Hamilton commits to addressing labour issues with Rusal

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, on Monday afternoon, led a Government delegation to meet with the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI)/RUSAL to ascertain what is the current status of the company and to address the underlying issues within.

Over the past few years, the Russian-controlled company has come under fire several times for breaching labour practices and several other issues. While RUSAL has been operational in Guyana since 2004, the labour situation with the company worsened under the former APNU+AFC Coalition Administration.

Several engagements were held between the company’s representatives and the then Administration, but the issue remained unresolved.

In February of this year, the bauxite company fired 326 workers and announced the suspension of its operations.

According to Minister Hamilton, the new People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government is committed to ensuring the rights of workers are protected.

In an invited comment following the engagement, Minister Hamilton noted that the matters discussed surrounded technical issues, and he is expected to brief the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickkram Bharrat.

Following that briefing, Minister Bharrat will address the media on the steps going forward.

The meeting was hosted at the Ministry of Natural Resources, on Main Street, and saw in attendance, Vladimir Permyakov, RUSAL’s Country Representative, and other representatives of the Bauxite Company.