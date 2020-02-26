Minister Annette Ferguson breaches election laws to bribe servicemen

Minister with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson is guilty of breaching the Representation of the People’s Act – the laws that govern elections in Guyana – when she days ago promised land and house lots to members of the Joint Services just days before the servicemen and women cast their ballots for the 2020 General Elections.

The minister’s actions is a violation of Section 131 of the Representation of the Peoples’ Act – one of the laws that govern elections in Guyana.

Section 131 states that every person who, directly or indirectly, by himself or by any other person on his behalf- “…gives or agrees to give; or lends or agrees to lend; or offers or promises; or promises to procure or promises to endeavour to procure- any money or valuable consideration to or for any elector, or to or for any other person, in order to induce any elector to vote or to refrain from voting…” is guilty of the corrupt act of bribery.

A select group of members of the Joint Services who voted last week ahead of the general population were met with by Minister Ferguson.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Minister Ferguson could be heard clearly inducing the servicemen and women at a meeting.

The Minister is heard saying, if re-elected to office and she is allowed to retain her portfolio as Minister then the ranks could be assured of house lots.