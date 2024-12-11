Minimum wage for sugar workers increased to $100,000

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is proud to announce that it has successfully concluded a robust three (3) year wage/salary agreement with the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc (GuySuCo) today, December 11, 2024. This agreement guarantees significant wage/salary increases to our nation’s dedicated sugar workers, ensuring they receive the recognition and compensation they deserve. The terms of the agreement include:

1. Effective January 01, 2024, an across-the-board pay rise of ten (10) per cent

2. Effective January 01, 2025, an across-the-board pay rise of eight (8) per cent

3. Effective January 01, 2026, an across-the-board pay rise of nine (9) per cent

This afternoon marked a significant milestone as representatives from GAWU and GuySuCo came together to sign three pivotal agreements for sugar workers within the Union’s bargaining units, encompassing field, factory, and factory-type workers; field foremen/forewomen, and field superintendents. Furthermore, with a shared vision for fairness, the parties have committed to achieving a minimum wage of $100,000 monthly in the sugar industry by January 01, 2025, ensuring that every worker below this threshold will receive additional increases.

The Union and the Corporation have been engaged in crucial discussions for several weeks. These discussions originated from the GAWU’s proposals submitted earlier this year. The proposals demand higher pay rates and tackle essential issues such as improving the issuance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and enhancements to specific allowances for workers, among other benefits. Both parties are resolute in their commitment to swiftly conclude these discussions and address the needs of the workers.

During a signing ceremony, GAWU’s President Seepaul Narine hailed the groundbreaking nature of the agreement, marking a historic milestone. This is the first time since GAWU became the bargaining agent for sugar workers in 1976 that a three-year agreement has been reached between the Union and the Corporation. Some five billion dollars ($5B) will reach the workers’ pockets through the agreement. Mr. Narine emphasised the dedication and maturity exhibited by both parties, who worked tirelessly to craft reasonable solutions and accommodations to bring this landmark agreement to life. He expressed the Union’s appreciation for reaching this impressive bilateral agreement and celebrated the strong relations and unwavering commitment to collective bargaining between the parties.

The Union’s President highlighted the industry’s challenges but emphasised its importance to countless individuals, directly and indirectly. He called for a renewed commitment to the industry, encouraging all workers and management personnel to elevate their efforts. His appreciation for the negotiators from both the Union and the Corporation underscored the spirit of collaboration essential for success.

On behalf of the dedicated workers, the Union’s President seized the moment to convey heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Guyana, particularly President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. He highlighted the invaluable support from the Government that paved the way for a significant agreement. The GAWU’s President emphasised that after the change in Government in August 2020, sugar workers, who had endured an unjust wage freeze under the Coalition Government, are now being treated with fairness, justice, and equity. He also acknowledged the Government’s commitment to revitalising the sugar industry. Mr. Narine underscored President Ali’s insightful statement that sugar must be viewed as more than just a financial concern but as a vital contributor to our broader socio-economic landscape.

GuySuCo’s Chief Executive, Paul Cheong, confidently declared that this occasion marks a significant milestone. He strongly appreciated the efforts of the Union and Management teams and singled out President Ali’s crucial role in solidifying the agreement. Mr. Cheong described the agreement as bold, providing vital assurance to the workers amid the challenges of recent years. With a forward-thinking mindset, he conveyed his excitement about the future. The GuySuCo CEO pointed out that the industry is actively implementing plans to enhance cane yields and advance factory improvements, believing these initiatives will benefit the industry and its workforce. He also emphasised the supportive role of the Government and is optimistic that better days lie ahead. Mr Cheong highlighted the importance of team work towards building the industry.

Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine congratulated the parties on reaching the agreement. He noted that the Union and the Corporation shared a long-standing relationship and signalled the strength of the relations between the parties. He commended both the GAWU and the GuySuCo and expressed best wishes on behalf of the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and the Ministry of Labour.

The sugar workers are feeling a renewed sense of hope following the recent agreement. Many have expressed gratitude for their union’s unwavering commitment to advocating for better benefits. This agreement offers them a sense of security for the future and is a significant victory for the workers and their families. It’s a powerful reminder that dedicated efforts are in place to ensure their well-being and prosperity.

--- ---