Minibus driver remanded for assaulting police

A 30-year-old minibus driver made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was slapped with seven charges.

Tavid Ahmad appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charges.

The first charge detailed that on September 13, 2019 at Camp Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Police constable Jafar Blackman, who was acting in the execution of his duties.

The second charge stated that on the same day, and location, the man resisted arrest from Police Constable Jafar Blackman.

Additionally, he was charged for unlawfully and maliciously damaging one police shirt belonging to the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Another charge stated that on the same day and location, he made use of threatening language towards Police Constable Blackman.

It was further alleged that under the circumstances, he behaved disorderly in public hearing.

Following his appearance before Magistrate McGusty, Ahmad was taken before Magistrate Clive Nurse where he faced two additional charges.

Those charges stated that on September 13, 2019 he drove minibus BVV 3428 in a manner dangerous to the public and was under the influence of alcohol.

Police Prosecutor, Seon Blackman informed the court that the rank was performing duties on Camp Street, Georgetown when he observed Ahmad obstructing traffic.

The court heard that the officer proceeded to the minibus driver and instructed him to drive to the Brickdam Police Station, when he came out his bus and dealt the officer a cuff to his face and said, “I am not afraid of no Police.”

The defendant then held on to the rank’s uniform, which resulted with the shirt being damaged, as he began to threaten him.

Ahmad was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station.

The prosecutor further objected to bail being granted on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the fact that the officer was executing his duties.

The magistrate remanded the defendant to prison. The case will continue on September 25.