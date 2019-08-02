Minibus driver dies in New Hope 2-vehicle smash-up

The driver of a route 42 minibus is now dead following a horrific two-vehicle smash-up along the New Hope Public Road, East Bank Demerara earlier today.

The identity of the dead man is yet to be confirmed but INews understands that he succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The accident involved the minibus and a pick up at about 7:30h. Based on information received, the minibus was heading to Georgetown while the pick up was proceeding in the opposite direction.

While information remains sketchy, it was reported that the minibus collided with the pick up as it was overtaking another vehicle at a fast rate. As a result of the collision, several passengers of the minibus were injured along with driver whose condition was deemed serious.

They were all taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they are being treated. Investigations are ongoing.