Minibus driver dies in Garden of Eden accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at around 04:30 hrs this morning (Wednesday) on the Garden of Eden public road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of minibus driver Keith Caesar.

The accident involved:

A minibus (plate number BAE 7146), driven by Keith Caesar (now deceased), a 35-year-old from North East La Penitence, Georgetown.

A motorcar (plate number PVV 4095), driven by Keyon King, a 35-year-old resident of Hyde Park, Timehri.

A hire car (plate number HD 606), owned and driven by Vishnu Basdeo, a 30-year-old resident of Martyrs Ville, East Coast Demerara.

Enquiries revealed that motor car PVV 4095 was travelling south along the eastern driving lane of Garden of Eden public road while the hire car (HD 606) was proceeding behind in the same direction.

According to the hire car driver, he observed the driver of PVV 4095 suddenly swerve westwards and collide with the minibus, which was travelling north along the western driving lane of the road at high speed.

As a result of the collision, the minibus toppled several times, and the motor car spun and collided with the hire car. An ambulance and fire service were called to the scene, along with two teams of Emergency Medical Technicians.

The minibus driver was examined and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where he received treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the PVV 4095 was also examined and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in critical condition.

The hire car driver of HD 606 was subsequently arrested and taken to the Grove Police Station. He is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation. Investigations are ongoing.

