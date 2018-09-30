Minibus driver, conductor robbed at gunpoint

Two armed bandits on Saturday evening attacked and robbed a minibus driver and his conductor while they were reportedly making a purchase at a shop at the Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

The victims, 40-year-old Wazeem Hussain of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’, Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara and 35-year-old Mark Richman of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara along with others were in the business place at about 21:00h when the two armed men entered and instructed everyone to lay on the ground.

The perpetrators then relieved the two victims of their cash, documents and cell phones. During the ordeal, one of the men discharged a round into the concrete floor but no one was injured.

The men then quickly escaped the scene on a blue Honda CG motorcycle. The police were immediately summoned and an investigation was launched.