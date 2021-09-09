Minibus driver busted with ganja during EBE roadblock

A 35-year-old man was busted with 3.7 grams of marijuana during a Police roadblock at Orangestien Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to information, the Police was conducting the roadblock exercise on Wednesday when they stopped the suspect – who was driving a minibus at the time.

Upon stopping, a search was requested during which a number of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in a black strap bag that he was wearing at the time. It was then brought to his attention and he was told of the suspicion.

The driver was then arrested and cautioned in accordance with the judge’s rules and he replied “Officer you is a demon”.

At the station, the cannabis was weighed and it amounted to 3.7 grams.

The suspect remains in custody, pending charges.