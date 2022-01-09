Minibus driver arrested for allegedly drugging Essequibo schoolgirls

A 25-year-old minibus driver who is being accused of getting three teenage girls of Anna Regina Multilateral School, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), highly intoxicated, was arrested on Saturday.

The teenagers who were hospitalised were also discharged according to reports.

On Friday, the girls had boarded a minibus at Charity, Essequibo Coast, and were later seen consuming alcohol at the Anna Regina bus park.

They were picked up by officials of the Welfare Department and taken to the hospital where two of them were in an unconscious state. As such the Police were hunting the minibus driver and another male, purportedly the conductor.

Divisional Commander Demise Griffith had told this publication that the men had given the girls pills after they had joined the bus, which was mixed in their alcoholic drinks. After the teenagers were taken to the hospital, their parents were contacted by the Welfare Department. They were subsequently questioned by the Police.

At the time the Commander made this comment, she had said she was hoping that after the girls regain consciousness, the Police could get more information.

However, this publication was later informed that the girls regained consciousness and were discharged from the Suddie Hospital, while the suspect remains in Police custody assisting with investigations.