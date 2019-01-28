Minibus driver accused of assaulting police officer charged

A route 45 minibus driver was bailed on Monday after he was charged for assaulting a police officer while he was on duty.

Damian Thornhill, 27, denied the allegation that was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs Marcus on the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.

The prosecution is contending that on January 29, 2019, at the Georgetown bus park, Thornhill assaulted police constable Kishawnan Singh. The peace officer was at the time of the incident preforming duties in the same vicinity.

While no police facts weren’t presented into the matter, the prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the minibus driver and he was released on $10,000 for the offence.

The matter will continue on February 12, 2018.