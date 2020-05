Since the commencement of the national recount of the votes cast on the March 2, National and Regional Elections, there has been several instances which proved that Region Four’s Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo has inflated the numbers in favor of the APNU/AFC Government.

Below are an addition eight instances from the National Recount Exercise of May 15, 16 that showed Mingo’s fraudulent inflation of the APNU+AFC votes and reduction of the PPP/C votes.