Mingo’s constitutional rights were not breached – Police Force

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has refuted claims made by lawyers representing Clairmont Mingo that their client’s constitutional rights were breached.

In a statement today from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, the GPF explained that following Mingo’s arrival at the CID Headquarters, Attorney Darren Wade showed up shortly after and demanded immediate conference with the embattled Returning Officer.

The GPF explained that the police rank on duty directed the attorney to a designated area where access to his client would be granted after the police officer completed making the necessary entries into police records.

“However, instead of waiting in the area indicated and without any explanation Mr Wade immediately left the CID Headquarters compound and met with several members of the media on the road way, where he spoke with them and during which he proceeded to make some false allegations,” the GPF explained.

After interacting with the media, Attorney Wade returned to the CID Headquarters where he met with his client.

Mingo was arrested on Tuesday at his Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home and escorted to the CID Headquarters, where he is being questioned in relation to the well-documented attempts to alter the results of the recently concluded election.

Through his lawyers, Mingo has since aproached the High Court to order his release from police custody.

The matter comes up for hearing today at 13:30hrs before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is categorically refuting repeated allegations made in the media by Attorneys-at-Law representing Mr Clairmont Mingo, to the effect that his constitutional rights were breached by the Police this is far from the truth.

Shortly after Clairmont Mingo arrived at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, following his arrest on Tuesday 25 August 2020 an Attorney Mr Darren Wade turned up and demanded an immediate conference with Mingo whom he said was his client. The Police Rank on duty directed the Attorney to a designated area where access to his client would be granted after the rank had completed making the necessary entries in the Police records.

However, instead of waiting in the area indicated and without any explanation Mr Wade immediately left the CID Headquarters compound and met with several members of the media on the road way, where he spoke with them and during which he proceeded to make some false allegations.

Noteworthy, however, is the fact that after this, the Attorney returned into the CID Headquarters where he met with his client Mr Mingo.

GPF also wishes to state that it remains ready, able and willing to engage with members of the Legal Profession to ensure that their constitutional rights and those persons they represent are respected at all times and that there is due process

In this regard however, the Police Force expects that Attorneys-at-Law conduct themselves in a professional manner and with a due sense of responsibility in keeping with the ethical standard required of the Legal Profession. Unfortunately that expected level of professionalism was not evident in this instance.

Finally, it must be recognised that there are designated areas at Police locations which allow for privilege conversations. Consequently, member of the the public and of the Legal Profession who engage members of the GPF at any Police location ought to follow the directions of any Police Rank/Ranks on duty as it relates to access to persons in Police custody.