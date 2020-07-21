Miner’s partially decomposed body found floating in well

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), are investigating the death of a 29-year-old gold miner who allegedly fell into a well, and was left there for some time at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River.

Dead is Calvin Hamilton, a gold miner of Aranuputa village Annai, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), who was an employee of the Hard Rock Mining Company in the Puruni Backdam, Mazaruni area.

The incident happened between Friday at 19:00h and Sunday at 17:00h.

A 52-year-old Brazilian of Boa Vista, Brazil, who is the General Manager of the mining company, told detective that at around 16:00h on Friday, the now dead man had left the premises of the mining company and went to the Puruni Landing. Since then, he was not seen alive again.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old businessman who operates a bar at Puruni Landing revealed that on Friday around 17:30h, Hamilton was at his bar imbibing alcohol and left some time after.

The man told the Police that about two days later, at around 17:00h, he instructed one of his workers to pump water from his well, which is located 400 feet away from his yard.

However, when the worker arrived at the well to pump the water, he noticed the body of a man, submerged in the water facing downwards, and raised an alarm.

The body was clad in a white striped jersey and a blue three-quarter (¾) pants.

An alarm was raised and the Police were immediately summoned to the scene and the partially decomposed body was removed from the well.

According to information Inews, a puncture wound was observed on the lower part of the man’s right leg.

Hamilton’s body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and was later transferred the Lyken Funeral Home where it currently awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.