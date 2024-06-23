Miners must adapt to new technologies to increase gold recovery rate – Min. Bharrat

With modernisation taking place in each sector, miners are encouraged to adapt to the new technologies to help increase the country’s gold recovery rate.

This was emphasised by Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat during a recent meeting at Duke Lodge with persons within the gold trade industry.

According to the minister, the country’s recovery rate is relatively low. He said it is important for miners to shift the way in which they are currently doing things.

“We only recover about 35 or 40 per cent of the gold at any given mining area, whether at a small or medium mining operation. So, we have to get our miners to adapt to the new technology and different methods of doing things,” the minister stressed.

With the use of technology, the recovery rate can greatly increase or even double the percentage of what the country is currently reaping.

The minister that once the rate is doubled then it simply means that there will also be an increase in gold production at a similar cost of operation.

However, this can only be done once the miners reinvest in their mining operations and make use of the technology that is being made available to them, especially from the government.

Additionally, the natural resources minister added that they are now looking to adamantly use mercury within the gold mining industry.

“We are looking to phase out mercury. We are a signatory to the Minamata Convention, so we will phase that out. It simply means that they will have to adapt to the new technologies, whether by themselves or working in groups,” Minister Bharrat stated.

Miners usually mix the liquid mercury into the sediment which then forms a coating around the gold. (DPI)

