Miners killed after pit collapses in Mowasi Backdam

Two miners lost their lives on Monday night after they were reportedly covered by mud and stones when a pit in which they were working caved in at the Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro, Region Seven.

The incident which occurred at around 20:00h saw 36-year-old Deon Sproston called ‘Jersey Joe’ of Lot 133 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and a miner only known as Shawn being killed.

INews understands that the two deceased and other persons were working the walls of the pit with metal detectors searching for raw gold while the rain was said to be falling heavily.

While working, a large portion of the pit wall suddenly broke off and fell on both men, covering them with large stones and mud.

The other workers who managed to escape unhurt, quickly sounded an alarm and with the aid of others who responded began to dig for the men.

However, the men were eventually pulled some two hours later and rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital and were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating the mining deaths.