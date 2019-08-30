Miner, wife doused with gasoline and set on fire

A 35-year-old miner and his 30-year-old wife are in a critical state after they were doused with gasoline and set on fire while they were asleep.

The incident occurred at around 04:00hrs on Thursday at Toroparro Landing, Region Seven.

Lyndon Joseph and his wife Maria Pereira Da Saliva received burns to 80% of their bodies, police said.

Reports are that the victims and the suspect were engaged in an argument earlier in the day at a mining camp.

The suspect left and subsequently returned where he committed the act.

The miner and his wife were taken to the Bartica Hospital and medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

They are in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.