Miner who showed up at Mahdia Hospital with Coronavirus symptoms to be flown to city

A miner is being flown to Georgetown after he showed up at the Mahdia Hospital exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to information released from Police Headquarters in Georgetown, the 60-year-old man showed up at the hospital just before midnight Monday.

INews understands that the man, originally from Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was examined by the doctor at the hospital and he was admitted as a suspected COVID 19 case since he was coughing continuously and had difficulty breathing.

A Police source told INews that health officials in Georgetown were contacted and arrangements are being made to fly the suspected COVID-19 case out from the area via medevac this morning.