Miner who fled 2017 robbery conviction caught in Linden, ID’d by tattoos

Alex ‘Awoo’ Pickering, a 27-year-old miner of Port Kaituma Region 1, who was sentenced in absentia for robbery and wounding committed in 2017 in Peruni Backdam, was caught on Tuesday June, 26 in Linden and escorted to the Georgetown Prison to commence his sentences.

Pickering who was arrested in 2017 and charged for the offences committed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court was granted bail but failed to show up on adjourned dates, hence he was tried ex parte and was found guilty for the offences and sentenced to five years in prison.

Based on information received, when he was intercepted in Linden, he gave his name as Shawn Wilson to detectives but they subsequently confirmed his true identity based on the tattoos on his body matching the description of the ones that they had on file for Pickering.