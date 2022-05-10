Miner stabbed to death in Bartica

A miner who attempted to make peace between his friend and another man was fatally stabbed on Sunday evening between 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is 24-year-old Alston Seon of Bartica. Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 1:30h, Seon and four others were at the corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue, Bartica, liming when the suspect approached one of his friends and began to threaten him saying that he was going to “buss his throat”.

As such, Seon intervened and warned the suspect to desist from making the threats. The suspect retaliated by whipping out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealing Seon one stab to his right-side chest.

Seon reportedly fell to the ground and was picked up by his friend and taken to the Bartica Public Hospital where he succumbed. A post-mortem performed on the body of Seon by pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody pending charges.