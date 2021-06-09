Miner stabbed to death during drunken brawl

A 20-year-old miner identified as Shemar Drakes of Third Avenue, Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was on Monday afternoon stabbed to death during a drunken brawl with a colleague.

The incident occurred at around 01:30hrs at Sowanda Backdam, Upper Mazaruni.

Police said the young miner and the suspect were consuming alcoholic beverages when they began to argue. During the row, the suspect armed himself with a sharp instrument and stabbed the young miner to his lower abdomen, causing his intestines to protrude.

The victim managed to run away to a nearby shop where he related to the owner what transpired. Shortly after, he collapsed and died.

The suspect remains at large; investigations are ongoing.