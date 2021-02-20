Miner stabbed to death after attacking Brazillian

A 29-year-old miner, Randolph Semple of Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven was fatally stabbed by a Brazilian national, whom he first attacked.

The incident occurred around 18:00h on Friday at Pedymachi Black Water Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The police said Semple was at a shop when he approached the suspect, who was at the time on the roadway on a motorcycle, and dealt him a stab to the back with a knife and ran into another nearby shop.

The injured suspect then armed himself with a knife and approached the deceased and dealt him a stab to his upper chest and subsequently escaped.

It was reported that Semple walked about 400 feet away from the shop before falling to the ground, where he remained motionless.

The matter was reported to the police, who, upon arrival at the scene observed the shirtless body of the deceased on the roadway with what appeared to be a stab wound to the upper mid-area of his chest.

The body was taken to the Bartica Hospital mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.