Miner stabbed to death during argument with drinking buddy

Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Edward Ashby of Barima River, North West District (NWD) was reportedly stabbed to death during an argument with his drinking buddy at Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The fatal incident occurred between January 2 and 3, 2024.

Based on reports received, at about noon on January 2, 2024, the now dead man and the suspect who was identified as ‘One Hand Loyde’ were consuming alcohol at a popular shop at Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica when a heated argument erupted between them.

Upon hearing the commotion, the proprietor of the establishment went to enquire what had happened but at that point, Ashby told him that the suspect had stabbed him in his chest. Despite being prompted by the businessman to seek medical attention, Ashby stated that he was “okay”.

However, the following day at about 6:30h, while the businessman was on his way to make a telephone call, he observed Ashby’s lifeless body on a bench along the Arimu Trail.

The matter was reported and upon arriving at the scene, detectives found Ashby’s body in a sitting position with a single stab wound to the centre of his chest.

The body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital mortuary. The police are on the hunt for the suspect.

