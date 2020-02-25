Miner stabbed to death by drinking buddy

A 26-year-old miner died on Monday (February 24, 2020) after he was stabbed during a brawl with another miner the night before.

Dead is Joseph Calistro of Port Kaituma, North-West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The incident occurred at 14 Miles, NWD.

According to police reports, the victim and suspect were imbibing at a stop when Caslistro reportedly became intoxicated and wanted to fight the suspect, who tried to avoid him and walked away.

However, Calistro, who was armed with a pair of scissors, pursued the 25-year-old suspect and assaulted him.

The suspect reportedly became annoyed, disarmed Calistro and wounded him with the scissors. This occurred sometime around midnight.

The 26-year-old miner was subsequently taken for medical treatment at the Arakaka Health Centre around 01:00h. He was treated and sent away.

However, Calistro returned to the said facility hours later with a breathing problem and was receiving oxygen, when he succumbed.

The body, which bore a wound to the middle of the chest and another to the right arm, is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination (PME).

Meanwhile, the suspect, a 25 -year -old miner, of Port Kaituma NWD, has since been detained.