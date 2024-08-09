Miner stabbed to death at Kamarang Landing

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Laurex Henry, a 27-year-old male Miner from Imbaimadai, which occurred at about 01:15 hrs this morning (Friday, 9th August 2024) at Kamarang Landing, Upper Mazaruni in Region #7.

The investigation has revealed that at about 01:15 hrs this morning, Henry left a bar at Kamarang Landing in the company of his friend Delon Dedd Jr., a 31-year-old Miner.

Shortly after, Henry noticed the suspect (a 40-year-old Miner from Annai) and made some racial remarks which apparently offended the suspect. The suspect, who was at the time armed with a knife, dealt the victim a single stab to his abdomen.

Henry fell to the ground and was picked up and transported to Kamarang District Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury whilst being treated by a Doctor.

The body was examined, and a single stab wound was seen to his lower left side abdomen, from which his intestines were protruding.

The suspect was contacted by Police and told of the allegation and has so far admitted to the crime, telling investigators: “I did it because he come around me funny”.

He was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

