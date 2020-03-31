Miner shot dead by son during argument

A miner was on Monday shot dead by his son during an argument at Siparuni Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni). Dead is 5-year-old Jonathan John of Parmakatoi, North Parkarimas.

Based on reports received the now dead man and two others including his son were imbibing at their camp when an argument ensued among them.

It was at that time; the suspect allegedly shot his father once to the stomach with a handgun. The injured man was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since fled the scene and went into hiding.