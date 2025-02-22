Miner on $30k bail over ganja possession charge

Terrence Hawker, a 37-year-old miner of Sixth Avenue, Bartica, was charged on Friday for ‘Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking’.

The charge was filed under Section 5(1)(a)(i) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act, Chapter 10:10.

The accused appeared at the Bartica Magistrates Court at 10:30 hrs on Friday before His Worship Teriq Mohamed, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000.

The matter was adjourned to April 4, 2025, for continuation of the matter.

Based on police reports, at about 08:20 hrs on Friday, a Police rank who was performing duties at the Bartica Police Station observed an identifiable male of African descent on a black motorcycle bearing License plate #CM 8771 in front of the Police Station, acting suspiciously.

Police approached the man who gave his name as Terrence Hawker, a 37-year-old gold miner from Bartica, Essequibo River.

The ranks searched Hawker, his personal belongings and the motorcycle where a black plastic bag, containing 14 transparent zip lock bags with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis was found.

He was told of the offence committed, and he replied: “I buy this piece weed to go in de bush.” He was then arrested and cautioned. The suspected cannabis was later weighed in his presence and amounted to 35.3 grams.

