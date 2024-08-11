Miner nabbed with 781g of marijuana

Police ranks in Regional Division #7 have arrested a gold miner after he was found in possession of 781 grams of suspected marijuana. The discovery was made during an operation conducted along the Itaballi trail on Saturday. During the exercise, the ranks observed a motor lorry (GYY 9433) approaching, and they stopped the truck.

Inside the vehicle were the driver and five occupants, one of whom was Ronel Trotman, a 38-year-old gold miner from Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara.

They and their belongings were all searched, as well as the truck, during which Police found one bulky, multi-coloured haversack containing 781 grams of suspected Cannabis.

Ronel Trotman accepted ownership of the bag. Trotman was told of the offence committed, cautioned, and admitted ownership, saying, “It is me weed; I buy it from Berbice to sell”.

He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where, upon arrival, the narcotic was weighed in his presence and amounted to 781 grams.

Ronel Trotman is in custody at the Bartica Police Station, assisting with the investigation.

