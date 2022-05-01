Miner missing in Mazaruni River mishap

A so far unidentified miner is feared drowned after he went missing on Saturday when the boat he and others were travelling in capsized in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The river mishap occurred sometime around 17:00h at Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, Middle Mazaruni River.

According to Region Seven Commander, Dion Moore, boat captain Garfield Benn boarded his blue & white wooden boat powered by a 75 HP outboard engine along with five occupants.

They departed Long Island, Middle Mazaruni River enroute to Semang Creek. They stopped at Semang Landing and later continued their journey, however, sometime thereafter, the boat captain experienced a problem with his leg and gave one of the occupants of the boat control of the engine.

Whilst navigating the boat in the vicinity of Gatie Falls, Semang Creek, the engine collided with a rock.

The occupants were flung overboard after which everyone with the exception of one person surfaced and were able to swim to shore.

A search party was formed and is currently making checks for the missing person. The identity of the one missing person has not yet been confirmed.

Investigations are in progress.