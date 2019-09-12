Miner jailed for assaulting Cop, robberies

A 26-year-old miner was sentenced to three years imprisonment when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday.

Twenty-six-year-old, Orin Ridley of Lot 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was found guilty on two counts of robberies and assault. He was on trial before Magistrate Annette Singh, who ruled that after perusing the evidence she found him guilty of all four charges.

The first charge stated that on March 12, 2019 at Lot 173 Campbell and Sussex Streets, Georgetown, Ridley wounded Police Constable Clive Clarke with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

It was further alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Ridley assaulted police constable Nigel Reid with intent to prevent lawful apprehension.

The third charge stated that on January 31, 2019 at Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Ridley while being armed with a firearm, robbed Saneka Ramlakan of articles amounting to G$24,600.

The last charge stated that on the same date and location, while being armed with a firearm, he robbed Akash Ramlakan of a pedal cycle valued at G$18,000 property of the said Virtual Complainant and used personal violence towards him.

The magistrate sentenced Ridley to three years for robbery with violence; three years for robbery under arms, one year for wounding a peace officer and one year for assaulting a peace officer.

However, the sentence will run concurrently, which means Ridley will only be spending three years behind bars.