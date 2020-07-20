Miner jailed for 14 years over fatal stabbing of drinking buddy

A 25-year-old man was on Monday sentenced to fourteen years’ imprisonment for the murder of 18-year-old Alex Daniels.

Imran Daniels, a miner of Hotoquai Village, North West District, Region One (Barima – Waini), appeared before Justice Brassington Reynolds in the High Court via Zoom.

The murder reportedly occurred on February 13, 2019, at Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Imran was initially indicted for murder but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

State Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Bakker had told the court that on the day in question, the accused, the victim and another man were imbibing at a shop at Frenchman Backdam, Upper Demerara River.

However, Daniels and the now dead man were involved in a heated argument, which eventually turned into an altercation.

During the argument, the suspect armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim. The stabbing was reportedly witnessed by Thakur Persaud, who told investigators that he heard the now dead teen telling Daniels, “Look ya jook meh! Ya jook meh!”.

The prosecutors contended that Persaud got out of his hammock and went to the aid of the injured man, and it was then he discovered a black-handled knife lying next to him.

After the ordeal, Daniels attempted to flee the scene but was pursued and apprehended by lawmen.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Reynolds started at a base of 20 years from which he made deductions for an early guilty plea and mitigating factors.

Daniels was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir.