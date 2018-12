Police in ‘F’ Division on Sunday last about 19:30h, acting on information received, went to a house at Mafia Landing at Chi-Chi Backdam, North West District, where they conducted a search and found an unlicenced sawed-off shotgun and a live cartridge.

A 29-year-old gold miner of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast was arrested.

According to the Police, he is likely to appear in court on Thursday.