Miner gets 3 years for gun, ammo possession

23-year-old Reinaldo Wills, a miner of Charity Extension Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast was on Monday sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a Firearm and ammunition.

He made his appearance at the Chairty Magistrate Court where he was also fined $50,000 by Magistrate Esther Sam.

According to court documents, police acted on a report of a shooting incident in the Charity Extension Housing Scheme and went to investigate. A search was conducted on a house and one 7.62 X 39 mm spent shell. Two males and one female were arrested.

However, at another house, the police found one 9mm pistol along with one magazine and 10 live rounds of ammunition. Wills was arrested and claimed ownership of the firearm and ammunition. As such, he was charged and placed before the court.