Miner gets 12 months jail, fined $1.3M for ganja possession

Twenty-nine-year-old Neal Griffith of Middle Street, McDoom, Greater Georgetown was on Monday slapped with a 12-month jail term and fined $1.365 million for ganja possession. Griffith made a virtual appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Police stated that on November 27, 2020 at Sherima Crossing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Griffith, a miner, had in his possession 913 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Inews understands that on the day in question, police ranks at the crossing conducted a search on a truck during which two bulky parcels were found in a bag belonging to the accused. During inspection, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems was found.

Griffith has since claimed ownership of the bag and its content and as such he was arrested. The illegal substance was weighed in his presence and amounted to 913 grams.

Over the past two weeks, several persons were arrested at the Itaballi Crossing with cannabis. On Saturday last, police conducted a search on a truck during which a black plastic bag which, when opened, was found to have contained three parcels and 55 small zip lock bags with cannabis.

This has led to the arrest of a 22-year-old miner of Block 22 Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) after he claimed ownership of the 545 grams of weed.

Prior to that bust, a salesman was arrested after 791 grams of cannabis was found in his bag at a police check-point at Itaballi.

It was reported that on November 20, police ranks intercepted a truck and conducted a search on same.

During the operation, the ranks conducted a search on a camouflage haversack belonging to the salesman and found a multi-colored hammock which had two parcels containing the cannabis and a quantity of methamphetamines.

He was told of the offence, cautioned and he admitted to ownership. He was arrested and charged.