Miner found dead in Mazaruni River

Police are investigating the death of Renold Rodrigues, a 30-year-old miner of River View, West Bank Demerara, which occurred sometime between 16:00hrs on Sunday and 10:00hrs today at Makarie Backdam, Mazarui River, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Reports are that Mohan Singh, a 36-year-old Miner, owns a six-inch mining operation at Makarie Backdam, and Rodrigues was his employee.

At about 16:00hrs yesterday, Singh was on site with his six workers, including Rodrigues, who was at the sluice box working while Singh and the other workers were in the mining pit setting up the impeller.

When Singh and his workers exited the mining pit after setting up the impeller, they could not find Rodrigues. A search was launched, but Rodrigues could not be found.

At about 09:00hrs today, Singh got into his speedboat and departed the camp, heading to Bartica. A short while after, Singh received a call from one of his workers informing him that Rodrigues’ body was found floating in the Mazaruni River.

As a result, Singh proceeded to the Bartica Police Station, where he reported the matter.

He stated that the sluice box is about 1,000ft away from the river bank.

