Miner douses colleague in alcohol and then sets him on fire

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 ‘𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫’ 𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐢

— 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒘𝒉𝒐 ‘𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒅’ 𝒇𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝑴𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒓 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑯𝒊𝒈𝒉 𝑾𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒎 𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒂𝒛𝒆, 𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒅

Police are investigating a report of an alleged attempt to commit murder which occurred yesterday (August 12th) at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, committed on James Thomas, known as ‘Wormie’, a 44-year-old Miner.

Thomas was reportedly attacked by a 53-year-old Miner who also resided at Imbaimadai Landing.

The victim and the suspect, both familiar with one another, were consuming alcohol (High Wine) on the date, time and place mentioned. According to initial enquiries, a dispute erupted when the victim took hold of the suspect’s High Wine quarter bottle and ignored the suspect’s demand to return it. In a fit of rage, the suspect seized the bottle, doused Thomas with the High Wine, and set him ablaze. The flames engulfed Thomas, inflicting severe burns across his body.

Thomas was transported to the Imbaimadai Health Post, where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. According to the medical report, the burns sustained were classified as second-degree.

The 53-year-old suspect was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

