Miner douses colleague in alcohol and then sets him on fire

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:ย

๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ ‘๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ’ ๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐›๐š๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐๐š๐ข

— ๐‘บ๐’–๐’”๐’‘๐’†๐’„๐’• ๐’˜๐’‰๐’ ‘๐’ ๐’๐’–๐’”๐’†๐’ ’ ๐’‡๐’†๐’๐’๐’๐’˜ ๐‘ด๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’“ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ฏ๐’Š๐’ˆ๐’‰ ๐‘พ๐’Š๐’๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’”๐’†๐’• ๐’‰๐’Š๐’Ž ๐’‚๐’ƒ๐’๐’‚๐’›๐’†, ๐’‚๐’“๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’•๐’†๐’

Police are investigating a report of an alleged attempt to commit murder which occurred yesterday (August 12th) at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, committed on James Thomas, known as ‘Wormie’, a 44-year-old Miner.

Thomas was reportedly attacked by a 53-year-old Miner who also resided at Imbaimadai Landing.

The victim and the suspect, both familiar with one another, were consuming alcohol (High Wine) on the date, time and place mentioned. According to initial enquiries, a dispute erupted when the victim took hold of the suspect’s High Wine quarter bottle and ignored the suspect’s demand to return it. In a fit of rage, the suspect seized the bottle, doused Thomas with the High Wine, and set him ablaze. The flames engulfed Thomas, inflicting severe burns across his body.

Thomas was transported to the Imbaimadai Health Post, where he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. According to the medical report, the burns sustained were classified as second-degree.

The 53-year-old suspect was arrested and placed in custody as investigations continue.

--- ---